This week on The Brandel Chamblee Podcast with Jaime Diaz, the two discuss Tiger Woods’ performance at The Challenge: Japan Skins and the recent rash of knee injuries for PGA Tour players.

Plus, Brandel and Jaime go in-depth on the Rory McIlroy / Brooks Koepka rivalry and discuss some of golf’s greatest rivalries from the past.

Check out the full podcast below: