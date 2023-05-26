Podcast: Rose Zhang on turning pro, emotional Stanford goodbye, G.O.A.T. title

Rose Zhang's illustrious amateur career – and arguably greatest by a female ever – is over.

The 20-year-old Zhang announced Friday morning that she would be foregoing her final two years of college eligibility and turning professional in time to make her pro debut at next week's Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA.

"I appreciate everyone who continues to believe and support in me as I will be embarking on this new chapter in my life," Zhang penned on her Instagram. "With faith in God’s plan, I’m stoked for what’s to come."

Zhang breaks down decision to turn pro

Before she embarks on a busy summer schedule, which also includes starts in the four remaining majors as well as three other LPGA starts (Dana Open, CP Women's Open and Queen City Championship), the College Golf Talk podcast caught up with Zhang just hours after her big announcement.

In this special episode, Brentley Romine welcomes Zhang, and for over a half hour, they talk about her big decision, her emotional Stanford goodbye at Grayhawk, the people who helped shape her, her G.O.A.T. title and much, much more.