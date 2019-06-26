Potential worker strike looming at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – A potential strike that could mar the PGA Tour’s return to Detroit after a decade-long absence has been described as an “attempt to score political points” by Detroit Golf Club president Andy Glassberg.

According to multiple reports, a group of seven groundskeepers and mechanics have threatened a work stoppage ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first Tour event in Michigan since 2009 and the first-ever held within Detroit city limits. The employees have reportedly worked for the past year without a contract and have accused club officials of not acting in good faith during the negotiation process.

With the professional spotlight on the club for the first time in its 103-year history, tensions have flared.

“Come (Thursday) when the tournament starts, we’re going to do what we have to do,” Kevin Moore, president of the local Teamsters union that represents the workers, told the Detroit Free Press. “Demonstrations, strikes, whatever is at our disposal.”

Glassberg released a statement that outlined the club’s offer of a 4 percent pay increase, one that would pay workers 17 percent more over the life of the contract. But Moore told the Free Press that after going through federal mediation that offer amounted to a $500 signing bonus, and that a subsequent union request for a 3 percent increase that equaled $0.45 per hour was denied.

The union reportedly filed an unfair labor practice charge last month, and Glassberg walked out of negotiations on June 14.

“It’s unfortunate that the union representing seven of our employees chose this time to score political points for their bosses in Washington,” Glassberg said. “Their attempt to distract from an event that raises money for local non-profit organizations and burnishes the image of Detroit is sad and ineffective. No union in Washington can cast even a vague shadow on this extraordinary tournament, nor will they succeed in their attempt to pit DGC’s amazing employees against each other.”

Tournament officials reportedly have an undisclosed contingency plan in place should the workers decide to strike in advance of Thursday’s opening round.