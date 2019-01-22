Poulter: Swing coach Cowen's home in England 'ransacked'

Ian Poulter tweeted Tuesday morning that swing coach Pete Cowen’s home in England was burglarized.

Among the items stolen, Poulter said, were “lots” of foreign currency, two rings and two Audemars Piguet watches.

“Watch out for them,” Poulter tweeted. “Any info would be appreciated.”

Hi Guys,

My coach @petecowengolf has just had to fly home because his house got ransacked lots of foreign currency 2 rings Stolen, 2 @AudemarsPiguet watches & others. in the Sheffield area !! Watch out for them. Any info would be appreciated.

👍🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 22, 2019

Cowen’s stable includes some of the European Tour's most successful players, from Lee Westwood to Louis Oosthuizen to Henrik Stenson and Poulter.

Poulter said that Cowen was flying back home from Dubai (where the European Tour is playing this week) to take care of the situation.