Poulter: Swing coach Cowen's home in England 'ransacked'

By
Getty Images

Ian Poulter tweeted Tuesday morning that swing coach Pete Cowen’s home in England was burglarized.

Among the items stolen, Poulter said, were “lots” of foreign currency, two rings and two Audemars Piguet watches.  

“Watch out for them,” Poulter tweeted. “Any info would be appreciated.”

Cowen’s stable includes some of the European Tour's most successful players, from Lee Westwood to Louis Oosthuizen to Henrik Stenson and Poulter.  

Poulter said that Cowen was flying back home from Dubai (where the European Tour is playing this week) to take care of the situation.

