Power rankings, RBC Heritage: Who will shine following the Masters?

Following a Masters that saw Jon Rahm chase down Brooks Koepka to capture his first green jacket, the RBC Heritage is set to play host to the world's best this week in another designated event.

Harbour Town Golf Links, located just 130 miles from Augusta National Golf Club, will see world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler tee it up for the first time at this event, while Rahm will be making his second appearance, having finished T-33 here in 2020.

Players to Watch

Scottie Scheffler

His game travels well but this will be his tournament debut at the RBC Heritage. He'll start the week trying to play catch-up in the course knowledge department but it's easy to see why he's still the pre-tournament co-favorite as he arrives with top 12s in 12 of his last 13 stroke-play events.

Jon Rahm

Rahm is the other co-favorite, entering the week off an emotional Masters victory. It was his sixth worldwide win since the start of October. Unlike Scheffler, Rahm does have some course experience. He twirled a T33 back at the 2020 edition.

Rickie Fowler

While many of the stars were battling through rain delays at Augusta Naional, Fowler was left at home to watch on his television. While his game has returned in 2023, he was still just shy of qualifying for the first major. Will his run of good form continue at the Heritage? Course history truthers would lean in the direction of 'no' as he's missed the cut in five of his six previous tries at Harbour Town.

Patrick Cantlay

He faded on Sunday at the Masters, settling for a T14 finish. However, he has plenty of good vibes at Harbour Town Golf Links. Cantlay has bagged finishes of T7 or better in four of five tries at the RBC Heritage. He said this back in 2019, "I just love this week. It's a place I feel like I can always compete."

Justin Thomas

Looking to buy the dip? A fully in-form Thomas would likely be priced very close to Rahm and Scheffler but instead he opens as a 25/1 outright betting option. Thomas has played eight events in 2023 and posted finishes better than T20 in just two of them. Many golfers would love to sport top 25s in six-of-eight starts but for Thomas it qualifies as a slump. He has a mixed bag of results at Harbour Town with finishes of T11-75th-T8-T35 in four tries.

Ranking the Field

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Tony Finau

5. Xander Schauffele

6. Viktor Hovland

7. Collin Morikawa

8. Cameron Young

9. Max Homa

10. Justin Thomas

11. Sungjae Im

12. Jordan Spieth

13. Matt Fitzpatrick

14. Tyrrell Hatton

15. Tom Kim

16. Matt Kuchar

17. Tommy Fleetwood

18. Taylor Montgomery

19. Shane Lowry

20. Sam Burns

