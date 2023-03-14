Power rankings, Valspar Championship: Sam Burns eyeing three-peat

The PGA Tour will put a bow on the Florida Swing this week at the Valspar Championship.

Valspar doesn't have designated status this year, which means a drop-off in field strength compared to some of the recent events. Still, there are a few big names making the trip – most notably Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and back-to-back champ Sam Burns.

Players to Watch

Justin Thomas

There is something to be said about a course "fitting a golfer's eye" and Thomas says this one fits that box for him. "I've loved it ever since playing the junior tournaments here. And I've just, yeah, it's a place that I just, I feel like I can get my way around really well, and I feel like every time I tee it up I can go shoot 7-, 8-, 9-under, although it can play pretty difficult." He's twirled top 20s in four-of-five trips, while missing the cut in the other. That includes a T-3 last year, but he's still searching for his first win at the Copperhead Course.

Sam Burns

He's the back-to-back champ at Innisbrook Resort. It's been a mixed bag for Burns in the lead up, grabbing a pair of top 15s before missing back-to-back cuts then something in between last week at THE PLAYERS (T-35). He's been T-30 or better after 11 of his 12 career rounds at the Copperhead Course.

Keegan Bradley

Fast starts are the norm for Bradley at the Copperhead Course. This is the site of his infamous first-round lead to missed cut debacle, but he's gotten revenge in return trips. In fact, Bradley has been T-6 or better after round one in five of his last six starts here, including another first-round lead in the 2021 edition. He went on to post a runner-up finish that week, and it wouldn't surprise me if he played his way right back into contention on a tough track.

Adam Hadwin

The Canadian carded four rounds under par last week but didn't record any low enough to put him into true contention. That steady, boring golf works well at Innisbrook though, and he's proven that in the past with a win and two other top 15s in his last five tries.

Davis Riley

He's been inside of the top 40 in eight (of 10) rounds since the caddie switch. Now he returns to the site of his first (and still his only) 54-hole lead. Certainly a promising youngster to keep an eye on this week.

RANKING THE FIELD

1. Justin Thomas

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Matt Fitzpatrick

4. Sam Burns

5. Keegan Bradley

6. Adam Hadwin

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Brian Harman

9. Justin Rose

10. Denny McCarthy

11. Wyndham Clark

12. Justin Suh

13. Maverick McNealy

14. Victor Perez

15. K.H. Lee

16. Davis Riley

17. Gary Woodland

18. Ben Griffin

19. Alex Smalley

20. Stephan Jaeger