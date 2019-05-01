DALY CITY, Calif. – Brittany Lincicome fans should enjoy watching “Bam Bam” while they can at this week’s LPGA Mediheal Championship.

She is a little more than five months pregnant and getting ready to shut down her season to prepare for the birth of her first child later this year.

She won’t be playing in next month’s U.S. Women’s Open and plans to make the Pure Silk Championship at Kingsmill in three weeks her last appearance of the season. She’s expecting a girl on Sept. 1.

Why no U.S. Women’s Open?

“Just talking to Gerina [Piller] and Stacy [Lewis], they both said they made it to about six months and that was enough, that was the perfect time,” Lincicome said. “I feel wonderful, physically, right now. I’ve not been sick, not been tired, feeling great, but some shots are starting to go to the right, when I come out of them. It’s getting more frustrating now. I feel like I should be an athlete and compete at the highest level, and I just can’t do what I feel like I should do.”

Lincicome feels her body changing and what that is beginning to do to her swing.

“I’ve just started feeling the pregnancy the last couple weeks,” Lincicome said. “I’m starting to feel her move around a little bit, which is cool.”

Lincicome has one of the best caddies on tour, Missy Pederson. What is she going to do while Lincicome is away? Pederson will take up a temporary job with another major champion. She’ll make her first start with Angela Stanford at the U.S. Women’s Open.