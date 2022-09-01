Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List: Rose Zhang among four Stanford players

On the eve of Stanford, the reigning NCAA Division I women's champion, kicking off its season at Pebble Beach, what better way to mark the occasion than with the release of the preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel.
The Cardinal have four players on the initial 25-player list – last year's ANNIKA Award recipient Rose Zhang, 2021 ANNIKA Award winner Rachel Heck, Brooke Seay (who won Annika Sorenstam's AJGA invitational in 2017) and Megha Ganne. That's one more than Wake Forest, which boasts three players.
The ANNIKA Award is given annually to the most outstanding women's college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.
Here are the 25 players on the first watch list of the 2022-23 season:
Amari Avery, USC
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Hannah Darling, South Carolina
Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Charlotte Heath, Florida State
Rachel Heck, Stanford
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State
Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Cynthia Lu, Oregon
Caley McGinty, Ohio State
Carolina Melgrati, Arizona
Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
Benedetta Moresco, Alabama
Anna Morgan, Furman
Alessia Nobilio, UCLA
Bohyun Park, Texas
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Megan Schofill, Auburn
Brooke Seay, Stanford
Erica Shepherd, Duke
Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss
Amelia Williamson, Florida State
Rose Zhang, Stanford