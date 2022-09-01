Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List: Rose Zhang among four Stanford players

On the eve of Stanford, the reigning NCAA Division I women's champion, kicking off its season at Pebble Beach, what better way to mark the occasion than with the release of the preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel.

The Cardinal have four players on the initial 25-player list – last year's ANNIKA Award recipient Rose Zhang, 2021 ANNIKA Award winner Rachel Heck, Brooke Seay (who won Annika Sorenstam's AJGA invitational in 2017) and Megha Ganne. That's one more than Wake Forest, which boasts three players.

The ANNIKA Award is given annually to the most outstanding women's college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media. Past winners of the award include Leona Maguire, Alison Lee and Maria Fassi.

Here are the 25 players on the first watch list of the 2022-23 season:

Amari Avery, USC

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

Rachel Heck, Stanford

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Cynthia Lu, Oregon

Caley McGinty, Ohio State

Carolina Melgrati, Arizona

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

Benedetta Moresco, Alabama

Anna Morgan, Furman

Alessia Nobilio, UCLA

Bohyun Park, Texas

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Brooke Seay, Stanford

Erica Shepherd, Duke

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Amelia Williamson, Florida State

Rose Zhang, Stanford