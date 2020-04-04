President Donald Trump hosts call with sports officials, including PGA, LPGA tours

Getty Images

Officials from all the major sports leagues, including the PGA Tour, participated in a conference call with President Donald Trump on Saturday.

According to ESPN.com, the president told commissioners the NFL season should start on time in September and that he hopes fans will be back in stadiums and arenas by August or September.

A Tour spokesperson told GolfChannel.com that any comment regarding the conference call would have to come from the White House. The next scheduled Tour event is the Charles Schwab Challenge May 21-24 in Texas.

“I want fans back in the arenas whenever we’re ready and as soon as we can,” the president said in his daily press briefing. “The fans want to be back. They want to see basketball and baseball and football and hockey. They want to see their sports. They want to go out on the golf courses and breath nice, clean, beautiful fresh air. I can’t tell you a date [when sports will start again], but I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

The call included Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LPGA commissioner Michael Whan as well as Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League, and Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA.

More articles like this
Golf Central

LPGA, Symetra players offered financial aid

BY Randall Mell  — 

LPGA and Symetra Tour pros can draw off future earnings in a new cash advancement program while the game is shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
News & Opinion

Whan's ultimate puzzle: Putting LPGA pieces back together

BY Randall Mell  — 

With 14 of his tour's events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic so far, LPGA commish Mike Whan has been tirelessly trying to put the season back together.
News & Opinion

From global golf to no golf, pro stays optimistic

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Matt Gilchrest played three tours in three continents in three years. Now, he's wondering when his next event will be.