Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup.

The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.

Nos. 1-8 remain unchanged from the original order, but the ninth hole for the Presidents Cup is the normal 12th hole. From there, Nos. 10-15 will be the original Nos. 13-18, meaning the “Green Mile” will be Nos. 13-15 for the matches. The closing stretch will be, in order, Nos. 10, 11 and nine.

The total yardage for this week’s layout is 7,576 yards with three par-4s over 500 yards and three par-3s over 200 yards.

It’s all dependent on the setup, of course, but Quail Hollow has historically played among the toughest courses on Tour. It ranked fifth most difficult (1.257 strokes over par) in 2021, the last time it hosted the Wells Fargo, and the hardest (+2.47) when it hosted the 2017 PGA. Prior to 2017, Tom Fazio did major work to the first five holes, adding three new holes, as part of a big renovation, the fifth time Quail Hollow has undergone significant changes since the original George Cobb design opened in 1961.

Here's a hole-by-hole look at the Presidents Cup layout for Quail Hollow:

No. 1

Par: 4

Yardage: 500 yards

Original hole:

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.214 (8)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): Par 5 for member play, this opener plays as a long par 4 for championships. A left to right tee shot is guarded by two bunkers down the left side of the fairway. The green is narrow, undulating and protected by three large bunkers.

No. 2

Par: 4

Yardage: 452 yards

Original hole: 2

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.233 (3)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): A hard dogleg left with a left to right camber in the fairway makes this one of the most difficult fairways to hit on the course. The second shot plays uphill to a green that slopes off dramatically to right side into a closely mown area 6-8 feet below the putting surface. The green slopes severely from back to front making putts from above the hole very slick.

No. 3

Par: 4

Yardage: 483 yards

Original hole: 3

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.233 (3)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): The No. 1 handicap hole on the course and it is a well-earned position. This long, straight par 4 is protected off the tee with a deep bunker down the right side of the fairway. A raised two-tiered green guarded by three bunkers is very difficult to get close to hole locations with a long-iron.

No. 4

Par: 3

Yardage: 184 yards

Original hole: 4

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.028 (13)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This par 3 is framed beautifully by a group of tall pines, with a large undulating green fronted by three bunkers. Shots that fly long will end up below the green surface resulting in a difficult up and down.

No. 5

Par: 4

Yardage: 449 yards

Original hole: 5

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.043 (12)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): The fifth hole plays down and back up a shallow valley to a green that sits on a hillside behind the sixth tee. This slight dogleg right requires a well-placed tee shot to find a fairway protected by bunkers on either side. On their approach, players will face a narrow green that is well-guarded by a front right bunker.

No. 6

Par: 3

Yardage: 249 yards

Original hole: 6

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.203 (9)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This is the longest par 3 on the course and plays downhill. A false front in the front center of the green rejects quality shots and makes for difficult pitches. The green is severely sloped from back to front and players do not want to go long of this green complex.

No. 7

Par: 5

Yardage: 546 yards

Original hole: 7

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.298 (16)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This is the shortest par 5 on the course and presents players with a wonderful opportunity for scoring. It is a tight driving hole and tee shots must navigate bunkers on the left, plus a creek that runs down the entire right side. The sloped green is tucked behind water and is surrounded by bunkers, making this hole the epitome of a risk reward par 5.

No. 8

Par: 4

Yardage: 346 yards

Original hole: 8

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.164 (15)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This short par 4 gives players options off the tee. Two bunkers down the left side of the fairway starting at 250 yards from the tee cause trouble for the longer players attempting to drive the green. The shallow green has five distinct sections requiring a precise second shot to get the ball close to the hole.

No. 9

Par: 4

Yardage: 456 yards

Original hole: 12

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.227 (7)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This demanding hole favors a left-to-right tee shot. The fairway is narrow with trees guarding both sides. The severely sloping green features a large ridge separating the green into front and back sections. Hole locations on the back tier are some of the most difficult on the course. The false front can push second shots some 10 yards short of the green.

No. 10

Par: 3

Yardage: 208 yards

Original hole: 13

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.089 (11)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This long par 3 is guarded by the most severe false front on the course. Shots not reaching the putting surface can move down the fairway 20 yards short of the green. The front right of the green also features a closely mown area that can leave a player 5 feet below the surface. The green is dramatically pitched from back to front and has one low point on the right side that collects shots and moves them off into the closely mown area.

No. 11

Par: 4

Yardage: 344 yards

Original hole: 14

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.145 (14)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): The shortest par 4 on the course presents players with two options. The layup area is protected by water down the left and a deep bunker also down the left. A precise second shot is required to this long narrow green. If players choose to go for the green off the tee, a right to left slope in the fairway assists balls with the correct shape to get on to the putting surface. The green is protected with water on the left, two bunkers and a closely mown area to the front right of the green. Any shot missing the green to the left will likely run all the way into the water.

No. 12

Par: 5

Yardage: 577 yards

Original hole: 15

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.339 (18)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This par 5 is open off the tee but favors a right to left flight down the left side. The second shot plays uphill and the fairway is protected with a bunker down the left side in the layup zone. The green is pitched back to front and has a spine bisecting the front section making a front left and a front right sections. The front of the green features a large bunker in the center and closely mown areas to the right and front left.

No. 13

Par: 4

Yardage: 506 yards

Original hole: 16

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.130 (10)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This demanding tee shot favors a left to right ball flight and the fairway is guarded with 1 bunker down the right side and a steep hill leading to water down the left. The second shot plays downhill to a large peninsula green with a bunker on the ride side and water on the left and long.

No. 14

Par: 3

Yardage: 223 yards

Original hole: 17

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.261 (2)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This treacherous par 3 plays slightly down hill and features water in front and down the entire left side of the green. The bail out area to the right is closely mown and leaves an uphill pitch shot to a green sloping away from the player running towards the water. The green has a central ridge splitting the green into front and back sections. The rear section pitches towards the back of the green forcing a precise tee shot to hold the putting surface.

No. 15

Par: 4

Yardage: 494 yards

Original hole: 18

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.456 (1)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This par 4 is one of the most difficult on the course. The tee shot plays downhill and has a bunker on the right side. A creek runs down the left side of the fairway all the way to the green. The second shot plays slightly uphill and the green is guarded by two right bunkers and the creek on the left. The green features a false front and a central ridge dividing the green into two sections.

No. 16

Par: 5

Yardage: 592 yards

Original hole: 10

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: -0.315 (17)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): The longest par 5 on the course favors a right to left tee shot. The fairway has a large left bunker off the tee and another large bunker 50 yards short of the green. The closely mown area on the front right of the green is one of the most severe and challenging on the course. The back half of the green runs away from the approach and makes rear hole locations very tricky.

No. 17

Par: 4

Yardage: 462 yards

Original hole: 11

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.229 (5)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This dogleg left par 4 has two deep bunkers in the landing area down the left side of the fairway. The second plays uphill to a raised green with two bunkers guarding the left side. The green complex features a false front and a central ridge. The back half of the greens slopes away from the approach shot.

No. 18

Par: 4

Yardage: 505 yards

Original hole: 9

Scoring average (rank) from 2021 Wells Fargo: +0.229 (5)

Scouting report (via PGA Tour): This long par 4 favors a right to left tee shot. The fairway is protected with a large bunker on the right side and tall pine trees down the left. The second shot plays to a green with a front left bunker and a large right bunker. The green complex is pitched from back to front and has very subtle features.