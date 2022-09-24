Presidents Cup pairings: Day 3 fourball matchups, tee times at Quail Hollow

Saturday is a double session at the Presidents Cup, with four foursomes and four fourballs. The sides split the morning alternate-shot session, 2-2, to set the overall score at 10-4, in favor of the U.S.

Here's a look at the afternoon better-ball pairings and tee times at Quail Hollow, with live coverage on NBC (all times ET):

12:05 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INT)

12:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith (INT)

12:35 p.m.: Tony Finau/Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (INT)

12:50 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (INT)

Sitting: U.S.: Scottie Scheffler, Cam Young, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa; Internationals: Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee and Mito Pereira