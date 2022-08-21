×

U.S. and International Presidents Cup qualifiers finalized; will they all compete?

Getty Images

WILMINGTON, Del. – The automatic qualifiers for the upcoming Presidents Cup were finalized Sunday following the conclusion of the BMW Championship.

Davis Love III’s U.S. squad will feature Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.

Only Burns will be making his first appearance in a U.S. team event.

Love will round out his team with six captain’s picks, to be made Sept. 7.

Already earning spots on Trevor Immelman’s International side will be Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Adam Scott and Mito Pereira.

Immelman will finalize his roster a day earlier, Sept. 6, with his four wildcard selections – but his team could be in flux by then.

Smith, the reigning Open and Players champion, is reportedly leaving for LIV Golf after next week’s Tour Championship. If he competes in a LIV event before the Presidents Cup – and he will reportedly play in the next LIV event, Sept. 2-4 – then he will be suspended by the PGA Tour and ineligible to compete in the team competition.

Other players on the International side have also been linked to LIV Golf.

The Presidents Cup will be played Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the usual home of the Wells Fargo Championship.

