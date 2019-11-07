Pro disqualified from Q-School for failing to sign scorecard

Luis Gagne's run at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School ended because of a pencil, not a poor shot or a missed putt.

Gagne shot an opening-round 70 during the second stage of Q-School in Plantation, Fla., and appeared to be tied for 41st in the 74-man field. But the former LSU player was disqualified from the tournament because he left the scoring area without ever signing his scorecard.

"Hard lesson to take today when I forgot to sign my scorecard," Gagne wrote on Instagram. "Absolutely devastated and something I've never done before. Can only look forward and plan for the future."

According to Rule 6-6b, a player "must ensure that the marker or markers have signed the scorecard, sign the scorecard himself and return it to the committee as soon as possible" or face disqualification.

Gagne shared low amateur honors at the 2018 U.S. Open, and he missed the cut after qualifying for the U.S. Open earlier this year. In January he finished runner-up at the Latin America Amateur Championship, where the winner earned an invite to the Masters.

The top 20 players and ties from the Plantation site will advance to the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, played Dec. 12-15 in Orlando. The top 40 players and ties at final stage will earn some level of Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2020 season.