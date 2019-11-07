Watch tonight at 7PM ET: Tiger Woods makes his U.S. Presidents Cup captain's picks live on 'Golf Central' Watch tonight at 7PM ET: Tiger Woods makes his U.S. Presidents Cup captain's picks live on 'Golf Central'

Pro disqualified from Q-School for failing to sign scorecard

Getty Images

Luis Gagne's run at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School ended because of a pencil, not a poor shot or a missed putt.

Gagne shot an opening-round 70 during the second stage of Q-School in Plantation, Fla., and appeared to be tied for 41st in the 74-man field. But the former LSU player was disqualified from the tournament because he left the scoring area without ever signing his scorecard.

"Hard lesson to take today when I forgot to sign my scorecard," Gagne wrote on Instagram. "Absolutely devastated and something I've never done before. Can only look forward and plan for the future."

According to Rule 6-6b, a player "must ensure that the marker or markers have signed the scorecard, sign the scorecard himself and return it to the committee as soon as possible" or face disqualification.

Gagne shared low amateur honors at the 2018 U.S. Open, and he missed the cut after qualifying for the U.S. Open earlier this year. In January he finished runner-up at the Latin America Amateur Championship, where the winner earned an invite to the Masters.

The top 20 players and ties from the Plantation site will advance to the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School, played Dec. 12-15 in Orlando. The top 40 players and ties at final stage will earn some level of Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2020 season.

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Q-School timeline: History of golf's most grueling event

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Take a look at some of the major changes and developments over time for PGA Tour Q-School, golf's ultimate test of endurance.

Thumbnail
Press Releases

Golf Channel to Devote 25 Hours of Coverage to Q-School

BY Golf Channel Public Relations  — 

Golf Channel will devote 25 hours of comprehensive news coverage to the final stage of PGA TOUR Q-School.

Thumbnail

#AskLav: Anything is possible

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Charlie Beljan's miraculous performance at Disney was the latest twist in a season full of improbabilities.