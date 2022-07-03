Pro gives self lengthy scolding after missing short putt at John Deere

Dylan Wu had apparently had enough with, well, Dylan Wu.

Wu had just hit the green in two at the par-5 10th on Sunday at the John Deere Classic, but he left his eagle try about 5 feet short and proceeded to miss the next one, too. That's when Wu let himself have it.

“Stupid.”

“So bad this week.”

“Absolutely, freaking awful the entire week.”

“Literally awful freaking putting, dude.”

“So bad.”

“Can’t hit anything with good speed.”

“So freaking horrible.”

After scolding himself for over 30 seconds, Wu finally rolled home the short par. But he wasn't done yet – his ball was then quickly tossed into the adjacent pond.

It wasn't all bad fo Wu on Sunday, though. He responded with three birdies over his final eight holes to cap a bogey-free, 5-under 66.