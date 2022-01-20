Puerto Rico's Grand Reserve to host 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship

The 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be held for the first time at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.

It’s the first time that the country will host the LAAC, which began in 2015 to further develop amateur golf in the region. The event will be held Jan. 12-15, 2023.

The winner receives an invitation to the Masters and Open Championship.

“Grand Reserve Golf Club will be a challenging test,” said the club’s general manager, Rafael Rovira, “and we are eager to showcase our world-class venue to the best amateurs across Latin America.”

Grand Reserve, located in Rio Grande, has served as host of the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open each of the last two years, when Viktor Hovland (2020) and Branden Grace (2021) have won. It will also host the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in April.

This year’s edition of the LAAC begins Thursday and is being held at Casa de Campo’s Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abel Gallegos is the defending champion.