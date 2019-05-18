Brooks Koepka takes a commanding lead into the final round of the PGA Championship, where he won $1.98 million last year for his victory, and he's poised to do it again. The PGA Championship ($11 million) has the third highest payout of all majors, but the highest purse on the PGA Tour still belongs to The Players Championship ($12.5 million).

Here's how much money those who made the cut will make at this year's PGA Championship:

1st: $1.98 million

2nd: $1.188 million

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $450,500

6th: $380,000

7th: $343,650

8th: $319,600

9th: $295,600

10th: $272,380

11th: $251,590

12th: $242,400

13th: $214,800

14th: $199,050

15th: $184,280

16th: $170,700

17th: $161,000

18th: $152,000

19th: $143,000

20th: $134,000

21st: $125,000

22nd: $116,000

23rd: $107,000

24th: $100,000

25th: $93,000

26th: $87,000

27th: $82,000

28th: $77,000

29th: $74,000

30th: $71,000

31st: $68,000

32nd: $65,000

33rd: $62,000

34th: $59,000

35th: $56,000

36th: $53,000

37th: $50,000

38th: $48,000

39th: $46,000

40th: $44,000

41st: $42,000

42nd: $40,000

43rd: $38,000

44th: $36,000

45th: $34,000

46th: $32,000

47th: $30,250

48th: $28,500

49th: $27,500

50th: $26,500

51st: $25,500

52nd: $25,000

53rd: $24,500

54th: $24,000

55th: $23,500

56th: $23,000

57th: $22,500

58th: $22,200

59th: $21,900

60th: $21,600

61st: $21,400

62nd: $21,200

63rd: $21,000

64th: $20,800

65th: $20,600

66th: $20,400

67th: $20,200

68th: $20,000

69th: $19,800

70th: $19,600