Brooks Koepka takes a commanding lead into the final round of the PGA Championship, where he won $1.98 million last year for his victory, and he's poised to do it again. The PGA Championship ($11 million) has the third highest payout of all majors, but the highest purse on the PGA Tour still belongs to The Players Championship ($12.5 million).
Here's how much money those who made the cut will make at this year's PGA Championship:
1st: $1.98 million
2nd: $1.188 million
3rd: $748,000
4th: $528,000
5th: $450,500
6th: $380,000
7th: $343,650
8th: $319,600
9th: $295,600
10th: $272,380
11th: $251,590
12th: $242,400
13th: $214,800
14th: $199,050
15th: $184,280
16th: $170,700
17th: $161,000
18th: $152,000
19th: $143,000
20th: $134,000
21st: $125,000
22nd: $116,000
23rd: $107,000
24th: $100,000
25th: $93,000
26th: $87,000
27th: $82,000
28th: $77,000
29th: $74,000
30th: $71,000
31st: $68,000
32nd: $65,000
33rd: $62,000
34th: $59,000
35th: $56,000
36th: $53,000
37th: $50,000
38th: $48,000
39th: $46,000
40th: $44,000
41st: $42,000
42nd: $40,000
43rd: $38,000
44th: $36,000
45th: $34,000
46th: $32,000
47th: $30,250
48th: $28,500
49th: $27,500
50th: $26,500
51st: $25,500
52nd: $25,000
53rd: $24,500
54th: $24,000
55th: $23,500
56th: $23,000
57th: $22,500
58th: $22,200
59th: $21,900
60th: $21,600
61st: $21,400
62nd: $21,200
63rd: $21,000
64th: $20,800
65th: $20,600
66th: $20,400
67th: $20,200
68th: $20,000
69th: $19,800
70th: $19,600