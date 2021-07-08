PXG brings back Xtreme Dark finish for the 0311 GEN4 family

Black is back.

PXG is re-introducing an optional matte-black finish to its flagship 0311 GEN4 irons. The new Xtreme Dark finish features a black diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating that is, "engineered for performance."

“We’re taking our game-changing GEN4 Irons through a stunning transformation with PXG’s Xtreme Dark finish,” said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “Not only is it extremely durable, but also drop-dead sexy and will have your fellow golfers drooling with envy.”

The Xtreme Dark finish was originally introduced in the GEN1 series and also available in the GEN2 irons. It is available in all models of the GEN4 lineup: Xtreme Performance (XP), Players (P) and Tour (T).

As for the performance, PXG explains:

PXG’s GEN4 Irons are powered by the company’s proprietary XCOR Technology. The result of a multi-year research and development project, XCOR Technology features an incredibly soft and highly compressible material that delivers added face movement and provides an enormous sweet spot. Each iron is five-times forged and designed with an ultra-thin face to boost forgiveness, deliver explosive distance, and provide golfers with incredible sound and feel.

