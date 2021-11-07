Q-School leader Zack Fischer uses quite the makeshift training aid

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While Zack Fischer has shot his way into the lead through 54 holes of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School’s second stage, a part of him has stayed inside the clubhouse each day at The Landings Club. Specifically, his first driver, which he first bought at age 13 and has since been repurposed into a training aid.

“It’s a beauty,” said Fischer, who left the creation in scoring on Sunday while he navigated the Magnolia course to the tune of 5-under 65 to take a three-shot lead. The winner Monday receives fully exempt status on the KFT next season, and Fischer is eyeing his second medal, having won final stage in 2013, the same year that Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger earned their cards.

Fischer credits his swing coach, Jeff Jones, with turning Fischer’s old Callaway “The Greatest Big Bertha” driver into something he could still use to get better. Earlier this year, Jones took the grip off the club and slid six half-inch washes down the shaft and to the clubhead. He then wrapped the washers heavily around the clubhead with duct tape.

Asked for a name, Fischer figured he’d call it the “Swing Rod.”

So, what does it do? Fischer said it’s helped him groove his driver swing and gain about 10 yards of distance in recent months. He also uses three large sponges taped together in tandem with it, sticking them between his legs while swinging the trainer and sticking the grip through the sponges while storing it.

It's quite the sight, but it works.

“It helps me feel load and leverage on the club,” Fischer explained. “I’ve always had a real short swing, so it just helps me get longer with more ark. … I make a full turn with it, and when I transition, the club will load, and then I can just turn around as fast as I can.”

Fischer will once again warm up with the “Swing Rod” on Monday morning before he sets out to wrap up his second career victory at final stage. And just like the previous days, it will be waiting for him inside when he’s done.