Quarantine travel restrictions made decision to return difficult for Adam Scott

Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO – Adam Scott admits now that there was a time as the pandemic raged and sports grappled with the uncertainty of the shut down when he considered “just [calling] it a season.”

For Scott, who returned home to Australia when the PGA Tour halted its schedule in March, it wasn’t whether he wanted to play again this season, he did, it was a question of whether he would be able to return home.

“Traveling internationally at the moment and leaving the family somewhere with uncertainty about rules and regulations changing all the time, for example, with quarantine and self-isolations and all this kind of stuff just made it difficult to really feel confident that I'd leave and be able to go back,” Scott said Tuesday at the PGA Championship, his first start since the Tour’s shut down.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

When the PGA and U.S. Open rescheduled Scott decided to return to the United States. Last month he traveled to South Carolina to quarantine before this week’s championship, but that was cut short following the White House’s move last week to ease restrictions on players traveling to the United States to compete.

Scott said he will likely remain in the United States through September’s U.S. Open, and he said it was the majors that finally pushed him to restart his season.

“Once the majors were planned to go ahead, I really selfishly could have missed them,” he said. “At the start of this interview I mentioned how the majors are so important to a player's career, and that's what I'm looking to do now, so I never really seriously considered skipping this week.”

More articles like this

Branden Grace
Golf Central

Grace tests positive, WDs while T-2 at Barracuda

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Branden Grace became the eighth PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19 and he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship on Saturday.

Carlota Ciganda
Golf Central

Now COVID-free, Ciganda in mix at LPGA restart

BY Randall Mell  — 

Carlota Ciganda tested positive for coronavirus about six weeks ago, but has since recovered. Friday, she posted a 2-under 70 in the LPGA's restart.
Golf Central

PGA: Full access to players who meet CDC guidelines

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

As expected, the PGA of America followed the PGA Tour’s lead on most health and safety protocols for next week’s PGA Championship.