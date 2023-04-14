Quinnipiac Bobcats hockey team uses NCAA Championship Trophy as ball-marker

Some people like to get creative with their ball-markers.

And on the heels of the Quinnipiac Bobcats' NCAA Division I men's ice hockey title, team captain Zach Metsa's ball-marker was the ultimate flex.

As members of the Bobcats' championship squad enjoyed Thursday afternoon on the links, the defenseman used the NCAA Championship Trophy to mark his putts.

The trophy had a purpose in the tee box, too, as Metsa, a fifth-year senior, told The Drop on ESPN that it was serving as their tee marker.

Last Saturday, the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who hail from Hamden, Connecticut, defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers — who were the No. 1 team in the country — 3-2 to win the school's first-ever DI national title — and the Bobcats did it in dramatic fashion.

Down 2-1 with 3:28 left in regulation, Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold called a timeout and pulled his goalie Yaniv Perets to give the Bobcats a 6-on-4 power play. The Bobcats tied it up and forced overtime.

Then, Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into the extra session to send the NCAA trophy to Hamden for the first time.

"The support's been absolutely nuts, people just skipping classes (Monday)," Metsa, who on Thursday signed a contract with the AHL's Rochester Americans, said earlier this week. "We were partying the whole day. It's been amazing. Now, I've got to figure out what I'm going to do (next)."

What followed was bringing the trophy along for 18 holes and making it the perfect ball-marker.

And for the sake of Bobcat Nation, they thankfully didn't use the trophy as a tee.