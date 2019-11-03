Quotes of the week: Mickelson channels inner-Terminator

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's vow that he'll be back after falling from the world's top 50 and Christina Kim's explanation for calling a penalty on her competitors at Q-Series highlight this week's top quotes:

“It was a good run, but I’ll be back."

– Phil Mickelson after falling out of the OWGR top 50 for the first time since 1993

"I'm trying to [chase down Koepka]. I'm still a little behind, I think, but I'm getting there. This win definitely helps, and if I can get another win by the end of the year, I'll be feeling pretty good heading into 2020."

– Rory McIlroy on trying to get back to world No. 1 following his win in China

"I wasn't trying to start any drama. All I was trying to do is just remind people, hey, if you're going to do something just make sure you do it within the confines of what is and isn't allowed."

– Christina Kim after calling a penalty on two of her playing competitors at Q-Series and then tweeting about it

“At the end of the day, he is on my team and I am the one signing his paycheck. Caroline is a great person, and she played amazing golf today. You know, it was kind of difficult for him because I guess he can be happy ... but I wouldn't be where I am without Jason. He made sure that he kept me in the game.”

– Nelly Korda after winning in Taiwan in a playoff over Caroline Masson, who is engaged to Korda's caddie

“I’ve lived with this fear all my life that if I break it, I’m probably going to lose it. If it’s healing, then it’s a long process for me, probably longer than most. But if it’s not healing well, then we’re going to have to look at other options.”

– Oregon coach Casey Martin after breaking his leg in early October

"Honestly, I'll probably take a nap. Actually, I'll almost definitely take a nap."

– Harry Higgs to PGA Tour Radio after grabbing a share of the 36-hole lead in Bermuda

