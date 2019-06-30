Quotes of the Week: While one woman shuts it down, others are just beginning

While one woman takes a step back, many others are seeing a historical breakthrough in the world of golf. Michelle Wie announced she was shutting it down for the year to get healthy, while Muirfield Golf Club takes a big step forward. Here are the top quotes of the week:

“I always felt like I had the talent and ability to play out here, and it was just a matter of getting out here and getting comfortable. It’s not an easy thing to do, by no means, but I took some time and I feel like I’m finally there. Hopefully I can take advantage tomorrow.” -Nate Lashley after taking a commanding 54-hole lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

“This marks a milestone in the club’s illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club. We are proud of our rich history, but equally excited for its future and the part all of our new members will play in the club’s cherished traditions.” -Alistar Campbell, captain of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers on Muirfield Golf Club's admittance of women members for the first time

“I’ve tried it all. I’ve tried taking more weeks off some years, some years I’ve tried taking less weeks off ... Even tried surgery one summer on my neck. ... I don’t know why it is, I really don’t. But I’m more than aware of it.” -Charles Howell III on his drought of contending in the summer

“Being able to hole a putt on 8, it seemed like I’d had this scenario like all year, just haven’t been able to finish it off. It’s just nice to know that I’m able to do it. That was fun to see today, so I’m really excited. Just kind of needed this in my game, just to start playing more. These two-day tournaments are starting to get pretty old.” -Smylie Kaufman on snapping his streak of 21 straight missed cuts

“The front nine was about as big as the hole’s probably ever looked for me. Just everything went together. It’s kind of hard to explain. I mean, a run like that you kind of just go with it.” -Cameron Champ on his front-nine 28 on Friday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

“I’ve got some work to do, just tighten some things up. I wasn’t prepared as much as I probably should have been this week, but two weeks off, I’ll have plenty of time and I’ll be ready to go at Portrush.” -Gary Woodland after missing the cut in his first start since winning the U.S. Open

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had the autograph requests that I’ve had. It’s hard to say no, especially when somebody’s out there and they’re asking. It would have been hard for me to hear no when I was a kid, so you try to make time and prepare for that, I guess. I don’t know if I blocked in the amount of time to do that yesterday.” -Woodland on the requests he's had since winning the U.S. Open

“After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf. My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy. I can’t thank you all enough for your never ending love and support. Means the world to me.” -Michelle Wie (via Twitter) on taking the rest of the year off after battling a number injuries in 2019

“I went just to check to make sure that my specs were right. For me personally, the best way to do it is if I can find a SAM lab. Club Champions have those, and those have high enough cameras and stuff that you can actually see what’s going on. So you can tell by that rather than machines, since every machine has a different variance. But cameras don’t really lie.” -Patrick Reed on stopping at a Club Champion store to work out his putting struggles

“I can't believe I'm in this position right now. To win a major championship as my first event is crazy.” -Hannah Green after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

“Yeah, 40, I can’t believe it. I feel 100, but yeah, I’m 40.” -Charles Howell III on turning 40 years old

“Honestly, I don’t even remember. … It was Akron? And I won there, awesome. I mean, that was a long time ago. And then Akron, it was before the Olympics so the schedule was all weird. That’s probably why I don’t remember.” -Dustin Johnson on forgetting how much he's won on the PGA Tour

"It means everything. I started from the ground up ... just slowly built my foundation, and here we are." -Chez Reavie on winning the Travelers Championship