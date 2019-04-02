R&A to allow shorts during practice rounds at The Open

The R&A will allow players to wear shorts during practice rounds this summer at The Open, giving the game's biggest stars yet another opportunity to show a little skin.

According to a Golfweek report, the decision ends 159 years of pants-only golf under the watch of the R&A, although all legs will be covered once the competition rounds begin.

The Open becomes the latest tournament to offer the shorts option during early-week rounds. The European Tour began allowing shorts in 2016, and the PGA Championship followed suit in 2017. Earlier this year the PGA Tour announced that it would allow shorts for all practice rounds at its events, meaning that the Masters and U.S. Open are now the only events on a major tour where pants are mandatory all week long.

With The Open returning to Northern Ireland this summer for the first time since 1951, players may still find pants to be the more suitable option. While July is the warmest month in Portrush, daily high temperatures typically only reach the mid-60s, with average temps in the high-50s.