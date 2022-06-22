R&A to allow suspended PGA Tour players to compete in The Open

The R&A announced Wednesday that players who have been suspended by the PGA Tour for playing the first LIV Golf event will be allowed to compete in next month’s Open Championship.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St Andrews,” said Martin Slumbers, the R&A’s chief executive, in a statement.

The USGA made a similar decision for last week’s U.S. Open citing the timing of the first LIV event.

The Tour indefinitely suspended 17 members following the first LIV event in London and since then there have been more high-profile defections to the Saudi-backed circuit, including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer.

At a players' meeting on Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated the Tour’s stance that there is no path back to the Tour for those who violate the circuit’s policies and play the LIV events.

The next LIV event is next week in Portland, Oregon.