R&A cancels men's and women's Asia-Pacific amateurs

The R&A has canceled two more of its events.

The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, set for Oct. 7-10 in Thailand, and Asian-Pacific Amateur, scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Australia, will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the women’s championship, which was already rescheduled from last February, will return next year for its third edition, to be played Feb. 4-7 at Siam Country Club, the men’s championship does not have a future date at this time. It was supposed to be contested at Royal Melbourne this fall.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our players, officials and everyone throughout the world involved in running these great championships,” said Taimur Amin, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation. “Given the ongoing concerns and global impacts of this pandemic, we determined with our respective partners that these events unfortunately could not proceed as planned this year.

“My sympathies are with all the players who were looking forward to participating. They can rest assured that, together with our partners, we will continue to provide these life-changing opportunities when it is safe to do so. We are grateful to everyone involved in the staging of both championships for their understanding and shared dedication to our mission, and we look forward to continuing our work together to advance the game throughout the Asia-Pacific.”

The winner of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific receives invites to the Evian Championship, Women’s British Open and Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The champion of the Asia-Pacific Amateur gets into the Masters and Open Championship.