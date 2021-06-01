R&A to implement ballot system for tickets to attend St. Andrews Open in 2022

The 150th Open Championship will commence next year on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

As the R&A anticipates high demands for tickets, it announced on Tuesday that it will implement a ballot – or lottery – system for those wanting to attend the historic championship.

The ticket ballot will run from July 1 through October 4, 2021. Fans can only enter through The One Club, a free-to-join membership program at www.TheOpen.com.

“We expect exceptional demand to be part of these celebrations and the ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world’s most revered and renowned sporting events,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A.

Only single-day tickets will be distributed as weekly tickets have been discontinued. The R&A said it did this to allow for as many fans to attend as possible. Ticket prices will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20-£50 on practice days.

The R&A will allow for half-price youth tickets for those 16-24 years old. It will also continue its “Kids go Free” program for those under 16.

