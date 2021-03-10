R&A revises formats for Open Championship regional, final qualifying

The R&A is revising regional and final qualifying for this summer's Open Championship.

In accordance with the U.K. government's guidance for staging events and international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, regional qualifying will be held at four venues in England. The 18-hole qualifiers will be contested June 26-27 at Hollinwell (home of Notts), Prince’s, St Annes Old Links and West Lancashire.

Final qualifying will be held over 36 holes at the same venue on June 29.



“We recognize that health measures could continue this summer and so we have developed alternative plans for Regional and Final Qualifying based on guidance from the U.K. government and our medical advisers," said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A. “The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in these events is our top priority and having them played at a reduced number of venues with the required health and safety protocols in place will ensure people are protected. We would like to thank all of the venues for their support and co-operation in agreeing to the revised format and look forward to a series of exciting and dramatic qualifying events as golfers compete to earn a place in The Open at Royal St George’s.”

A minimum of eight spots into The 149th Open at Royal St. George's will be available through final qualifying.

All existing exemptions achieved before The Open was originally canceled last year will be honored.