R&A says Lexi Thompson did not improve her lie Thursday at Women's Open

Getty Images

Lexi Thompson did not improve her lie before playing her second shot at Royal Troon’s 16th hole during Thursday’s first round of the AIG Women’s Open, the R&A said Friday in a statement.

The governing body’s response came a day after a television camera showed Thompson using her club to brush away some long grass from behind her ball, though the R&A determined that the clump of grass returned to its natural position before Thompson played the shot.

“Following a discussion between Chief Referee David Rickman and the player prior to her signing her scorecard, it was determined that, although the player had moved a growing natural object behind her ball, it had returned to its original position,” the statement read. “Therefore, the lie of the ball was not improved and there was no breach of Rule 8.1.”

Thompson birdied the hole, her only birdie of the day as part of an opening 78. She followed with a 75 Friday to miss the cut.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Lexi changes representation, signs with GSE

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Lexi Thompson has signed with a new management team. GSE Worldwide announced Friday that it has signed the 25-year-old LPGA star.
Golf Central

Best of: What made us say 'WTH?!' in 2019

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

There were controversies, top shots and iconic moments. But these were the times in 2019 that we found ourselves asking: What the hell?
News & Opinion

Lexi, 24, feeling old at CME Tour Championship

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Lexi Thompson returns to Tour Championship this week as the defending champion. The question is whether she feels 24 or more like someone closing in on a decade of golf at the elite level?