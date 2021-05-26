Rachel Heck and Kennedy Swann - after gift from teammate - earn Marathon Classic exemptions

Rachel Heck of Stanford and Kennedy Swann of Ole Miss accepted invitations to this year’s Marathon LPGA Classic, courtesy their performances in the NCAA women's national championship.

Heck earned her spot in the field by being the individual winner at this week’s finals in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kennedy, meanwhile, was actually the recipient of a very generous gift from a teammate.

As part of the national championship team, one member was selected for the Marathon exemption. Ole Miss head coach Kory Henkes announced that would be senior Julia Johnson. Johnson, in turn, bestowed the honor to fellow senior Swann.

Swann receives exemption to Marathon LPGA Classic

"That was so selfless of her. That means the world to me." Swann said. "That’s going to be a huge help for me in my pro career, to get out there and play in my first LPGA event before even going to Q-School."

In addition to her individual NCAA crown, Heck, a freshman who is remaining in school, captured the Annika Award, which goes to the nation’s top female collegiate player.

The Marathon LPGA Classic takes place July 8-11 at Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.