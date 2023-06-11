×

RBC Canadian Open payout: What Nick Taylor earned with his victory

Nick Taylor defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff Sunday to win the RBC Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian to win the event since 1954. 

Taylor took home $1.62 million, while Fleetwood made $981,000.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Oakdale. 

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Nick Taylor

500

1,620,000

2

Tommy Fleetwood

300

981,000

3

Tyrrell Hatton

145

477,000

3

C.T. Pan

145

477,000

3

Aaron Rai

145

477,000

6

Eric Cole

95

315,000

6

Mark Hubbard

95

315,000

8

Justin Rose

85

281,250

9

Rory McIlroy

75

245,250

9

Andrew Novak

75

245,250

9

Brandon Wu

75

245,250

12

Jonathan Byrd

58

178,650

12

Harrison Endycott

58

178,650

12

Doug Ghim

58

178,650

12

Adam Hadwin

58

178,650

12

Harry Higgs

58

178,650

17

Nate Lashley

51

146,250

18

Will Gordon

48

132,750

18

Carl Yuan

48

132,750

20

Sam Bennett

0

102,330

20

Corey Conners

41

102,330

20

Matt Fitzpatrick

41

102,330

20

Lucas Glover

41

102,330

20

Matt Kuchar

41

102,330

25

Ludvig Aberg

29.5

64,850

25

Lee Hodges

29.5

64,850

25

S.H. Kim

29.5

64,850

25

Justin Lower

29.5

64,850

25

Ryan Moore

29.5

64,850

25

Ted Potter, Jr.

29.5

64,850

25

Chez Reavie

29.5

64,850

25

Alex Smalley

29.5

64,850

25

Dylan Wu

29.5

64,850

34

Cody Gribble

20.5

47,925

34

Harry Hall

20.5

47,925

34

Roger Sloan

0

47,925

34

Brendon Todd

20.5

47,925

38

MJ Daffue

16

39,150

38

Patton Kizzire

16

39,150

38

S.Y. Noh

16

39,150

38

Greyson Sigg

16

39,150

38

Sahith Theegala

16

39,150

43

Ryan Gerard

0

28,530

43

Chesson Hadley

10.71

28,530

43

Michael Kim

10.71

28,530

43

Shane Lowry

10.71

28,530

43

Peter Malnati

10.71

28,530

43

Callum Tarren

10.71

28,530

43

Carson Young

10.71

28,530

50

Garrick Higgo

8.25

22,860

50

Austin Smotherman

8.25

22,860

52

Jason Dufner

6.56

21,438

52

Brian Gay

6.56

21,438

52

Brent Grant

6.56

21,438

52

Cameron Percy

6.56

21,438

52

Mike Weir

6.56

21,438

57

James Hahn

4.9

20,160

57

Sung Kang

4.9

20,160

57

Peter Kuest

0

20,160

57

Andrew Landry

4.9

20,160

57

Adam Long

4.9

20,160

57

Stuart Macdonald

0

20,160

57

Scott Piercy

4.9

20,160

57

Cameron Young

4.9

20,160

65

Scott Brown

3.8

19,170

65

Taylor Pendrith

3.8

19,170

65

Richy Werenski

3.8

19,170

68

Wil Bateman

0

18,540

68

Akshay Bhatia

0

18,540

68

Trevor Cone

3.12

18,540

68

Brice Garnett

3.12

18,540

72

Henrik Norlander

2.7

17,910

72

Martin Trainer

2.7

17,910

72

Vince Whaley

2.7

17,910

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Taylor takes down Fleetwood in epic playoff

BY Associated Press  — 

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open.
Golf Central

Carter, Crosby, Taylor: 'Breathtaking' moment

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Nick Taylor used a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to end a nearly 70-year drought for Canadiens at the RBC Canadian Open – his Joe Carter or Sidney Crosby moment.
Equipment Insider

Winner's bag: Canadian Open champion Taylor

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the equipment Nick Taylor used to become the first Canadian since 1954 to win the Canadian Open. 