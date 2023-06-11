RBC Canadian Open payout: What Nick Taylor earned with his victory

Nick Taylor defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff Sunday to win the RBC Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian to win the event since 1954.
Taylor took home $1.62 million, while Fleetwood made $981,000.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Oakdale.
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Nick Taylor
|
500
|
1,620,000
|
2
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
300
|
981,000
|
3
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
145
|
477,000
|
3
|
C.T. Pan
|
145
|
477,000
|
3
|
Aaron Rai
|
145
|
477,000
|
6
|
Eric Cole
|
95
|
315,000
|
6
|
Mark Hubbard
|
95
|
315,000
|
8
|
Justin Rose
|
85
|
281,250
|
9
|
Rory McIlroy
|
75
|
245,250
|
9
|
Andrew Novak
|
75
|
245,250
|
9
|
Brandon Wu
|
75
|
245,250
|
12
|
Jonathan Byrd
|
58
|
178,650
|
12
|
Harrison Endycott
|
58
|
178,650
|
12
|
Doug Ghim
|
58
|
178,650
|
12
|
Adam Hadwin
|
58
|
178,650
|
12
|
Harry Higgs
|
58
|
178,650
|
17
|
Nate Lashley
|
51
|
146,250
|
18
|
Will Gordon
|
48
|
132,750
|
18
|
Carl Yuan
|
48
|
132,750
|
20
|
Sam Bennett
|
0
|
102,330
|
20
|
Corey Conners
|
41
|
102,330
|
20
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
41
|
102,330
|
20
|
Lucas Glover
|
41
|
102,330
|
20
|
Matt Kuchar
|
41
|
102,330
|
25
|
Ludvig Aberg
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Lee Hodges
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
S.H. Kim
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Justin Lower
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Ryan Moore
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Ted Potter, Jr.
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Chez Reavie
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Alex Smalley
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
25
|
Dylan Wu
|
29.5
|
64,850
|
34
|
Cody Gribble
|
20.5
|
47,925
|
34
|
Harry Hall
|
20.5
|
47,925
|
34
|
Roger Sloan
|
0
|
47,925
|
34
|
Brendon Todd
|
20.5
|
47,925
|
38
|
MJ Daffue
|
16
|
39,150
|
38
|
Patton Kizzire
|
16
|
39,150
|
38
|
S.Y. Noh
|
16
|
39,150
|
38
|
Greyson Sigg
|
16
|
39,150
|
38
|
Sahith Theegala
|
16
|
39,150
|
43
|
Ryan Gerard
|
0
|
28,530
|
43
|
Chesson Hadley
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
43
|
Michael Kim
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
43
|
Shane Lowry
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
43
|
Peter Malnati
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
43
|
Callum Tarren
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
43
|
Carson Young
|
10.71
|
28,530
|
50
|
Garrick Higgo
|
8.25
|
22,860
|
50
|
Austin Smotherman
|
8.25
|
22,860
|
52
|
Jason Dufner
|
6.56
|
21,438
|
52
|
Brian Gay
|
6.56
|
21,438
|
52
|
Brent Grant
|
6.56
|
21,438
|
52
|
Cameron Percy
|
6.56
|
21,438
|
52
|
Mike Weir
|
6.56
|
21,438
|
57
|
James Hahn
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
57
|
Sung Kang
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
57
|
Peter Kuest
|
0
|
20,160
|
57
|
Andrew Landry
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
57
|
Adam Long
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
57
|
Stuart Macdonald
|
0
|
20,160
|
57
|
Scott Piercy
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
57
|
Cameron Young
|
4.9
|
20,160
|
65
|
Scott Brown
|
3.8
|
19,170
|
65
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
3.8
|
19,170
|
65
|
Richy Werenski
|
3.8
|
19,170
|
68
|
Wil Bateman
|
0
|
18,540
|
68
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
0
|
18,540
|
68
|
Trevor Cone
|
3.12
|
18,540
|
68
|
Brice Garnett
|
3.12
|
18,540
|
72
|
Henrik Norlander
|
2.7
|
17,910
|
72
|
Martin Trainer
|
2.7
|
17,910
|
72
|
Vince Whaley
|
2.7
|
17,910