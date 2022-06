RBC Canadian Open purse: Rory McIlroy banks over $1.5 million in second win of season

The RBC Canadian Open offered up an $8.7 million purse this week, and Rory McIlroy left with more than $1.5 million of it.

McIlroy prevailed at St. George's Golf & Country Club for his 21st PGA Tour victory, adding $1,566,000 to his season earnings, which stood at $4,954,511 entering this week, thanks to also winning the CJ Cup in October. Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for the Northern Irishman and the rest of the players who made the cut in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada: