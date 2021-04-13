RBC Heritage odds: Despite missed cut at Masters, Dustin Johnson the favorite

Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, but he's still the man to beat at the RBC Heritage, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Johnson is listed as the favorite for this week's event on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, followed by defending champion Webb Simpson.

Johnson, the current world No. 1, has been the betting favorite each time he's teed it up this year. He started the Masters at +850. The defending champion, however, shot 74-75 and had to wait around to put the green jacket on Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama is not competing this week as he's traveled back to Japan.

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris is in the field, though. He is among a group at +3000.

Golf Pick 'Em: DJ vs. Simpson at RBC Heritage

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s RBC Heritage:

+1100: Dustin Johnson

+1300: Webb Simpson

+1600: Patrick Cantlay

+2000: Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger

+2200: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

+2800: Cameron Smith

+3000: Will Zalatoris, Abraham Ancer, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

+4000: Sungjae Im, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

+5000: Billy Horschel, Charley Hoffman, Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry, Russell Henley

+6000: Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Lee Westwood

+6600: Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Robert MacIntyre, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

+8000: Brendon Todd, Emiliano Grillo, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace

+10000: Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz, Doug Ghim, Dylan Frittelli, Lucas Glover

