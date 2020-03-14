RBC Heritage remains on schedule amid 'fluid situation'

With the PGA Tour calendar in tatters amidst a global pandemic, tournament officials at the RBC Heritage reiterated that next month's event remains on schedule - for now.

The past 48 hours have been unprecedented in the world of golf, with the PGA Tour cancelling The Players after just one round and also wiping out the next four events on the schedule because of coronavirus concerns. The Masters then announced Friday that the year's first major would be postponed to a date yet to be determined.

That leaves the Heritage, slated for April 16-19 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C., as the next event on the calendar and the earliest possible return to action for PGA Tour players.

Saturday the tournament released a statement, noting that since its event dates are beyond the window of cancellation issued this week by the Tour, staff members are "continuing to proceed with the planning and execution of the event."

"The tournament is set for April 13-19, 2020, over the Harbour Town Golf Links," the statement read. "Together with the PGA Tour, the Heritage Classic Foundation is mindful of concerns regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our spectators, players, sponsors, volunteers, employees and all associated with the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing is our number one priority."

But as the past week indicated, the golf and sports worlds may not be done making adjustments to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The tournament added that it planned to offer "regular status updates in the coming weeks" regarding possible additional protocols after consulting with state and local leaders and health officials.

"This is obviously a very fluid situation that requires constant review, communication, and transparency," the statement read. "And we are dedicated to all three aspects."