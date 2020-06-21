WEATHER DELAY: Play has been suspended during the final round of the RBC Heritage WEATHER DELAY: Play has been suspended during the final round of the RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage in weather delay; Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas lead

Getty Images

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Play at the RBC Heritage was halted because of lightning in the area at 2:35 p.m. ET with the day’s final twosome just two holes into Sunday's final round.

Dylan Frittelli, who teed off four-and-a-half hours before the leaders, was the clubhouse leader at 17 under following a final-round 62. Justin Thomas, also at 17 under, was through 16 holes facing an 11-footer for birdie on No. 17 when play was suspended.

Four players held the overnight lead, including Ryan Palmer, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton and Abraham Ancer.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Players taking advantage of vulnerable Harbour Town

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

PGA Tour players are going low at Harbour Town, which is showing its vulnerabilities in a different time slot.
Golf Central

Simpson shares lead with three others at RBC

BY Brentley Romine  — 

While Nick Watney’s positive COVID-19 test continues to overshadow the golf at the RBC Heritage, Webb Simpson does share the lead with three other players after 54 holes at Harbour Town.
Golf Central

Webb leads Bryson by a shot at RBC Heritage

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Webb Simpson leads the RBC Heritage, but big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is lurking. Here’s where things stand at the suspended Harbour Town.