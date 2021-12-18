Reagan Cink sticking to dad's bag, but enjoying being his partner at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Reagan Cink first joined his father, eight-time PGA Tour winner Stewart, between the ropes as his caddie it was originally planned as a one-week deal.

“It was the Safeway Open and that plan quickly expanded into further into the year,” Stewart Cink said Saturday at the PNC Championship.

Cink won that 2020 Safeway Open and the duo decided to keep the band together for a year which led to another victory for the 48-year-old at the RBC Heritage and more decisions between father and son/caddie.

Full-field scores from the PNC Championship

“We kind of planned, because he got married in July, to stop at the Tour Championship. It's just not a good way it start a marriage, for him on the road and for her working at home,” Stewart Cink said. “Then she decided to take her job part-time and be able to travel more with us. It was up to them. We weren't going to stand in the way of him saying, 'I want to keep going and Olivia [his wife] is going to start traveling.'”

The current plan is for Reagan Cink to caddie one more year, although, he said the current conversation has an “indefinitely” option. The younger Cink added that playing alongside his father at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, where the duo leads by two shots following an opening 13-under 59 in the scramble format, is an upgrade over caddying.

“There's a little bit lower stakes, I guess, because of money and all that,” Reagan Cink said. “But being able to really contribute and hit shots, it's so much fun, and I was so much more nervous today than I have been in any tournament I've caddied in, not even close.”