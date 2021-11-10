Recently retired PGA Tour rules official Slugger White joins LIV Golf Investments

Getty Images

Longtime PGA Tour rules official Slugger White is among the most recent additions to LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-backed fund that’s behind a proposed start-up league that’s being led by Greg Norman.

White recently retired after 40 years as a Tour rules official and was named the fund’s vice president of rules and competition management.

Two weeks ago, LIV Golf announced a 10-year, $200 million investment in the Asian Tour to create an annual 10-event series on that circuit. No players have announced they intend to join the proposed new league.

