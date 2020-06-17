Record Viewership for GOLF Channel's Four-Day Coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge

With the return of the PGA TOUR last week, GOLF Channel’s four-day coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge delivered record viewership for the cable network. Overall, GOLF Channel’s four-day television coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge was +78% vs. this event in 2019, headlined by Sunday’s final round lead-in coverage and Thursday’s opening-round coverage. Streaming coverage of the event on GOLF Digital was up 420% vs. 2019 and 546% dating back to 2016.

Television Coverage Viewership

Sunday (1-3 p.m. ET, lead-in to CBS cvge): Most-watched telecast at this event on GOLF Channel (2007-20) with 1.05 million viewers per minute, +107% vs. 2019. No. 1 cable sports network by 36% and No. 3 of 112 Nielsen-rated cable networks overall.

Saturday (1-3 p.m. ET, lead-in to CBS cvge): Most-watched third-round telecast at this event on GOLF Channel (2007-20) with 683,000 viewers per minute, +29% vs. 2019. No. 1 cable sports network by 252% and No. 5 of 112 Nielsen-rated cable networks overall.

Friday (4-7 p.m. ET): 2nd most-watched second-round telecast at this event on GOLF Channel (2007-20), with 540,000 viewers per minute, +43% vs. 2019, behind only 2016 (567K viewers). No. 1 cable sports network by 334% and No. 8 of 114 Nielsen-rated cable networks overall. No. 1 cable sports network Total Day (6 a.m.-6 a.m.) by 34%. No. 1 in primetime by 67%.

Thursday (4-7 pm ET): Most-watched opening-round telecast at this event in 17 years, since 2003 (Annika Sorenstam in field) with 672,000 viewers per minute, +137% vs. 2019. Most watched Thursday golf telecast (excluding Presidents Cup and majors) since THE PLAYERS Championship in March of 2019. GOLF Channel was No. 5 out of 114 Nielsen-rated cable networks (4-7 p.m. ET) and No. 1 cable sports network by 225%. No. 1 cable sports network Total Day (6 a.m.-6 a.m.) by 37%.

Combined Viewership: GOLF Channel's four-day combined viewership +78% vs. this event in 2019. Thursday and Friday (4-7 p.m. ET), GOLF Channel viewership also +11% vs. all other cable sports nets combined (+13% Thursday / +4% Friday). Thursday and Friday coverage on GOLF Channel +84% vs. this event in '19. Weekend lead-in coverage +68% vs. this event in '19.

GOLF Channel Viewership for the week (Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-6 a.m.): Most-watched week with total viewers since the week of the Genesis Invitational (w/o Feb. 11). Third most-watched week on GOLF Channel in 2020. GOLF Channel's most-watched week with adults 25-54 this year and most-watched since the week of the Presidents Cup in December, 2019.



Digital

PGA TOUR Live on NBC Sports Gold: 31 million minutes streamed across all four days. No. 3 on-record behind the ’19 PLAYERS Championship (40 million) and ’19 Memorial (33 million).

GOLF Digital: 6.7 million minutes streamed across all four days, +420% vs. 2019 and +546% dating back to 2016.

Source: Linear - Nielsen, Live+Same Day P2+ Avg 000’s and P25-54 Avg 000’s. Digital - Adobe Analytics. Details available.

