Regarding rollback, Augusta National believes 'distance needs to be addressed'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Masters chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday that the club is “supportive” of the model local rule introduced by the sport’s governing bodies that would limit distance at the elite level.

The model local rule, which if adopted would go into effect in January 2026, has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few weeks, with tour player sentiment seemingly divided. Ridley said that he has asked for player feedback this week at the Masters, including at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

Tiger Woods, who has long been a proponent of a rollback at the elite level, reiterated his support for the proposed rule earlier this week.

“I’ve been of the position that if you play in a pro event or you have a ‘P’ next to your name, you should be playing a pro ball,” Woods said. “Now, that’s my opinion on it. If you have an ‘A’ next to your name and you’re playing an amateur event, you should use an amateur ball. … I think this should have happened a long time ago.”

The USGA and R&A are currently in the midst of a six-month comment period, through mid-August, in which they’re soliciting feedback from the game’s stakeholders.

Ridley said that although the club wanted to be respectful of that discussion period, he noted that “we have been consistent in our support of the governing bodies, and we restate our decision to see distance addressed.”

The proposed rollback would reduce the longest hitters’ drives by about 15 to 20 yards, according to the governing bodies’ research.

“The whole purpose of the comment period is to take the input from the industry,” Ridley said. “So we will look at the final product and make a decision. But generally, we have always been supportive of the governing bodies. I’ve stated that we believe distance needs to be addressed.

“I think the natural conclusion is, yes, we will be supportive.”

The Masters’ pending decision would only put more pressure on the PGA of America and the PGA Tour to adopt the rollback, or it could create an equipment imbalance throughout the course of the season.

Ridley was also asked if, in an effort to address increased distance, the Masters would consider creating its own tournament ball.

"I don't think that's a practical solution," he said. "I'm very familiar with [former chairman] Hootie Johnson's comments, as you all are, about 20 years ago. I think Hootie was trying to make a point; that that's something that, if we decided we wanted to do it, we could do it. But I don't think it's a practical solution."