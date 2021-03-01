Registration open for 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced Monday that registration for 2021 -22 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open. You can click here to access it.

Local qualifying begins May 1, and will continue throughout the summer with 330 events in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15. The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 notable venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance: Medinah Country Club, Oak Hill Country Club, Colorado Golf Club, Quail Hollow Club, TPC River Highlands, Pebble Beach Golf Links, TPC Scottsdale, Alotian Club, The Bear’s Club and Oakland Hills Country Club.

All qualifying events will follow protocols to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. These include wearing face coverings, social distancing and minimizing spectators.

“Drive, Chip and Putt is a fun, accessible way for boys and girls of all skill levels to enjoy playing the game, and we are excited to offer this opportunity once again for participants across the country,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We appreciate the commitment of our partners at the USGA and PGA of America in our efforts to conduct this year’s qualifiers responsibly and provide a pathway for juniors to develop a lasting connection with golf.”

Top performers at the local level will advance through sub-regional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, the eve of the 2022 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Local qualifying begins Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy, Ohio. The full breakdown and schedule of 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May/June/July/August): 330 host sites throughout all 50 states; 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venu

Subregional (July/August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states; 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September/October): 10 host sites in 10 regions; 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 3, 2022): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates: