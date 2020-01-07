Fresh off his playoff win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas is headed from Maui to Honolulu for this week's Sony Open.

The last time Thomas won the TOC, back in 2017, he followed it up with this first-round 59 at Waialae:

The round included eagles on his opening and closing holes — Nos. 10 and 9, respectively — which bookended eight birdies and a bogey for a round of 11 under.

Needing this 15-footer to go sub-60, Thomas jarred it and then promptly celebrated with his friends and playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger.

"It was the first time I’ve had a putt for 59," Thomas said, "and I was like, well, who knows if this is gonna happen again, so I might as well try to knock it in."

“That was really cool to me,” he added, “to do that with two of your best friends and to have them go as crazy as they did was really cool.”

In his last 12 trips around Waialae, Thomas has not signed for a score worse than 2-under 68.