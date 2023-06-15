LOS ANGELES – Despite all of the poor form and off-course drama, Bryson DeChambeau still believes when he gets to a major championship venue, his distance presents a considerable advantage.

Recent results make it hard to argue.

In his past three majors, DeChambeau has a pair of top-10 finishes with a missed cut at the Masters sandwiched in-between. He left Oak Hill Country Club and the PGA Championship oozing with confidence, which rolled over into a 3-under 67 in the first round of the U.S. Open.

“You put everybody on a really difficult golf course or a testing golf course, I feel like someone that can hit it far has an advantage if they're able to somewhat keep it in play,” he said.

DeChambeau birdied all three par 5s at Los Angeles Country Club Thursday and sits tied for third. He led the morning wave in driving distance, averaging 334.5 yards off the tee. He now sits five strokes behind record-setters Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele.

He also birdied the drivable par-4 sixth, which he plans to go for every round of the tournament.

“I think personally, just being in the (rough) right off the tee and chipping it up there, hopefully close on the green and giving yourself a 20-footer for birdie, worst case scenario, is the best thing you can do every day,” he said.

DeChambeau is trending in the right direction, and Thursday represented his ninth round of 69 or better at a U.S. Open since 2017. Only Brooks Koepka and Schauffele have more.

But he is still, and always, tinkering. He spoke about force and stability through impact during his post-round press conference. DeChambeau also admited he prepares differently for major championships, and he’s spent more time on the driving range recently than he ever has in his career.

The end game? A repeatable and reliable swing that made him the 2020 U.S. Open champ.

“Just going to take a little bit more time. A little bit more grinding. A little more thought,” Dechambeau said. “Got to come up with something unique that allows me to be super stable through impact like I was.”