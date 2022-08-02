×

Renaissance Club to host Genesis Scottish Open through 2026

Getty Images

The Genesis Scottish Open will remain at Renaissance Club through at least 2026.

The links course has played host to the Scottish Open, a lucrative Rolex Series event now co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World tours, for the past four years. Xander Schauffele won this year’s edition, which featured 14 of the top 15 players in the world.

In the recently released 2022-23 Tour schedule, the Scottish Open is once again the lead-in tournament to The Open Championship. The 2023 date is set for July 13-16, a week before The Open at Royal Liverpool.

Each of the past two Open champions, Cam Smith and Collin Morikawa, have competed the week prior at the Scottish Open.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

With 'worst stuff this week,' Xander wins Scottish

BY Associated Press  — 

Next up is another test, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the world's hottest players.
News & Opinion

Schauffele leads by two as he seeks another win

BY Associated Press  — 

Xander Schauffele will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Golf Central

Homa plays 36 holes Friday, shoots 66 Saturday

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Max Homa headed to North Berwick for an extra 18 Friday afternoon, then proceeded to shoot a third-round 66 at the Scottish Open.