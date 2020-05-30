Rent out the home of Bubba Watson's Blue Wahoos for $1,500 a night

The COVID-19 pandemic brought professional sports to a sudden and dramatic stop.

So what do you do with a 5,000-seat, 117,000-square foot, minor-league baseball stadium that isn't bringing in baseball revenue?

You turn it into an AirBnB, of course.

You may already be familiar with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, not because they're the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins but because they are owned in part by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

With baseball still on hold and with the minor leagues dependent on fan attendance for revenues, the Wahoos' home stadium – Admiral Fetterman Field at Community Martime Park – is now available for rent as a one-bed, three-shared bath fit for 10 guests at $1,5000 per night.

The AirBnB listing calls this "the first time ever" that "a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on AirBnB," and describes Wahoos Stadium as a "bed and breakfast" for guests to "host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream."

From the listing:

Guests staying at the ballpark will have full access to the newly-renovated and fully-furnished clubhouse, a large bedroom with 10 beds, the batting cage, and the field itself!

Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!

As for the sleeping arrangements, guests will race to claim two queen beds before fighting over the top and bottom spots on four bunk beds.

Best of all, for $1,500 a night, you don't have to pay to park!

Wahoos Stadium has also been doubling (tripling? quadrupling?) as a disc-golf course designed by Bubba himself and will this weekend host an on-field screening of Frozen 2.