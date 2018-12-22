Three days after Keith Foster plead guilty to illegally transporting goods made from endangered species and other wildlife, Congressional Country Club has reportedly fired the golf course architect, who was previously tasked to lead a restoration of the club's Blue Course beginning in Fall 2019.

According to a report by The Fried Egg, Congressional president Bev Lane sent this email to membership on Saturday to inform them of the decision:

“The permitting phase of the Blue Course restoration project will continue as planned. A list of golf course architects has been developed and initial discussions with them have already begun.”

The Fried Egg said it is unclear whether the club will keep Foster's $30 million restoration plan in place or not. Foster was planning on restoring the Blue Course to its original 1924 Devereux Emmett design.

The Blue Course, which has hosted three U.S. Opens (most recently Rory McIlroy's win in 2011) and one PGA Championship, is scheduled to host nine PGA of America events in the next 18 years, including the 2031 PGA Championship and 2036 Ryder Cup. The first of those nine events will be the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA.

Foster, 60, was found to be in violation of the Lacey Act, which bans the trafficking of illegal wildlife or plants into the U.S. His sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2019, and he could face up to five years in federal prison.