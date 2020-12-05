Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning, according to Golfweek. Kerr, who shot 1-over-par 72 in the first round of the Volunteers of America Classic, withdrew from the tournament and she and her caddie went to the hospital.

According to Golfweek:

Kerr’s husband, Erik Stevens, confirmed that the accident occurred in dark conditions at the Old American Golf Club and both Kerr and her caddie, Matt Gelczis, spent several hours in the emergency room with multiple serious injuries before being discharged late in the afternoon.

The details of the accident were not specified.

Kerr, 43 and a 20-time LPGA winner, is uncertain for next week's U.S. Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Kerr won the 2007 U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles as one of her two major titles.