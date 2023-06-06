The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has ignited a mixed bag of reactions.

Jack Nicklaus, however, told The Palm Beach Post Tuesday that he views the shocking news as a positive for the sport.

"The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players," said the 83-year-old, 18-time major champion. "I spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree that this is good for the game of golf.

"I also appreciate the commissioner’s comments about continuing the tradition of the Tour and the mission to support important charitable causes. I am certainly interested in seeing the details. Jay indicated that this all will happen in 2024, so very soon the proof will be in the pudding. Whatever is best for the game of golf enjoys my full support."

Last year, Nicklaus told the Fire Pit Collective that he was offered $100 million to be the CEO of LIV.

"I've got zero interest in wanting to do something like that," Nicklaus said. "I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour. I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today."

Last week at his Memorial Tournament, Nicklaus was asked during a press conference if LIV players were missed at his event, and the Golden Bear said, "I don’t even consider those guys part of the game anymore," but added that he has no ill will towards anyone who bolted to the Saudi-backed circuit.

A lot, though, has changed in a week. And behind Monahan's promise to Nicklaus that the sport will uphold its traditions, the Memorial Tournament tweeted Tuesday that it plans to continue being a staple on Tour.

"Although there are many unanswered questions, we are confident that the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which just concluded a successful 48th edition, will remain a centerpiece on the PGA Tour and professional golf," the event's executive director, Dan Sullivan, said in a statement. "The tournament will continue to focus on showcasing world-class competition and supporting charitable organizations in Central Ohio and beyond."