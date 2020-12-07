Report: Lexi Thompson using Bryson DeChambeau's caddie at U.S. Women's Open

Bryson DeChambeau won one U.S. Open title this year but his caddie has a chance at two.

Tim Tucker will work for Lexi Thompson at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, according to Golfweek. Thompson and DeChambeau share the same agent, David Falkoff.

DeChambeau, with Tucker on his bag, won the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot. Thompson, 25, will be trying to win her first U.S. Women’s Open this week at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

Thompson is currently in the market for a full-time caddie. Her former caddie, Benji Thompson (no relation), went to work for PGA Tour player Kevin Chappell in September.

Lexi Thompson’s brother, Curtis, caddied for her in her most recent start at the Pelican Women’s Championship. Curtis Thompson is Korn Ferry Tour winner this year. His playing season is over and he will caddie for his sister at next week’s LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The two worked together when Lexi won the finale in 2018.

Lexi Thompson is making her 14th start in the U.S. Women’s Open. Her best finishes have come in her most recent appearances. She tied for fifth in 2018 and was T-2 last year.