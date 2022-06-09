Rocket Mortgage is done with Bryson DeChambeau.

Company spokesperson Aaron Emerson confirmed Rocket Mortgage's split with the 2020 U.S. Open winner to ESPN Thursday, citing DeChambeau's plans to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

"Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host," Emerson said in a statement. "The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city. Our partnership with the PGA Tour extends to several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series.

"Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."

LIV Golf kicked off Thursday at The Centurion Club in London. Shortly after the LIV Series' first-ever tee shots were hit, the PGA Tour announced that any of its current and future players playing LIV are indefinitely suspended.

DeChambeau, though, has not yet been suspended as he isn't playing this week in London. He is reportedly planning to join LIV at its next event, which will take place at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, from June 30-July 2.

DeChambeau won the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detriot Golf Club and has been a brand ambassador with the company since 2021. At last year's tournament, where he missed the cut, DeChambeau split with his caddie, Tim Tucker, on the eve of the event and DeChambeau did not speak to the media during the week.

DeChambeau isn't the only player to lose sponsorship for joining the Saudi-backed league. RBC terminated its deal last week with Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell. However, unlike Johnson and McDowell, along with others who made the jump to LIV, DeChambeau does not plan on resigning his PGA Tour membership.