Report: Solheim Cup headed to Virginia in 2024

The site of four Presidents Cups has reportedly landed hosting duties for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, will host the next Solheim Cup played in the U.S. Next year’s Solheim Cup will be contested at Finca Cortesin in Spain, and with the biennial event switching back to even years because of changes to the Ryder Cup schedule, there will be back-to-back Solheim Cups for the first time since 2002-03.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, designed by the course’s namesake and opened in 1991, held three of the first four Presidents Cups, in 1994, 1996 and 2000. It also played host to the 2015 Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour.