Report: Stage set for Steph Curry-hosted PGA Tour event in fall 2021

Stephen Curry is getting his own PGA Tour event after all.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission unanimously approved a proposal on Thursday to amend the city’s contract with the PGA Tour, a decision that likely means an annual fall stop in the Bay Area beginning September 2021, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The NBA superstar and the Tour have been in discussions about a new tournament for nearly two years, though talks of bringing an event to Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City fizzled in Jan. 2019.

“We are still committed to bringing an event to San Francisco,” Curry told The Chronicle then. “It just won’t be this year.”

Dialogue continued, and now the plan is for TPC Harding Park, a public course in San Francisco and next month’s PGA Championship venue, to host the event, which is expected to be held the week before the Safeway Open in Napa, a spot held last fall by the now defunct Greenbrier event.

Of course, Curry’s event means no Presidents Cup at Harding Park in 2026.

A title sponsor also has reportedly been secured: Workday, which sponsored last week’s Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village.

Curry is an avid golfer, playing in a pair of Korn Ferry Tour events and in several American Century Championships. Last fall, he pledged a seven-figure donation to fund the creation of Howard University's golf programs.